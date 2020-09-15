Bach Collegium San Diego Announces Virtual Season for 2020–2021

Share This Article:

Bach Collegium San Diego this week announced its virtual season for 2020–2021, with a total of 11 performances all presented entirely online.

In addition to four main-stage concerts, Bach Collegium San Diego’s very popular free lunchtime series, Bach at Noon, returns as Bach at Home. In addition, three of Bach Collegium’s most exciting past concerts will be offered in a new reDiscover series, including the full release of Haydn Lord Nelson Mass and two other concerts that were never fully released.

Bach Collegium’s artists will be recording the concerts together in person, in small numbers, safely distanced and masked, at unique venues around San Diego.

“The virtual season we have planned takes the restrictions imposed upon us by the world today and tries to make the best of them by adapting and expanding,” says artistic director Ruben Valenzuela. “We have chosen a repertoire of more intimate works, specifically designed to be performed by smaller groups of artists in a safe and responsible way.”

Subscriptions for the mainstage concerts will be at the discounted rate of $80 per household, with individual concerts at $25. Bach at Home (noon) and reDiscover will be presented for free, with donations gladly accepted. Ticket purchasers will receive a private link to use to watch the concert online upon its release date. The link will remain available for a limited time.

Viewers will also receive access to join a Zoom hangout after each concert with BCSD leadership and artists, and special guests.

For more information, go to bachcollegiumsd.org/.

