Share This Article:

The city of Encinitas’ Cultural Arts Division announced this week it is seeking artists to mount 50 exhibits in the city’s three art galleries in 2021.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Anyone in San Diego County can apply to have their artwork displayed, which will be in place for two months. The city does not accept any commission and artists will receive 100% of their sales.

City staff installs the exhibit with the artist and promotes the exhibit via print and social media: in the Encinitas Arts & Events Calendar, and in the e-Newsletter that is sent to 22,000 subscribers each week.

For more information or to apply, go to form.jotform.com/civicart/art-exhibit-submission-application.

City of Encinitas Accepting Applications for Art Galleries was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: