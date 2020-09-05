Calling All San Diego Artists: Institute’s Market Accepts Functional Art

Artists with the San Diego Art Institute. Courtesy photo

The San Diego Art Institute announced this week it is currently accepting applications for its Regional Artists Market, a a curated online market specializing in functional contemporary art that is responsive to the current environment.

The products must be functional contemporary art that are responsive to the moment. Examples include, cards, bags, blankets, masks, scarves, jewelry, dinnerware, serving plates, woodworking, and ceramics.

The institute said it hopes to “build greater economic resiliency for artists and provide them with income, marketing support, and professional business development” through the program.

For more information or to apply for the program, go to sandiego-art.org/ram-call-for-artists or email RAM@sandiego-art.org.

