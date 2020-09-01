San Diego’s Museum of Contemporary Art Announces Digital Art Auction

Support Times of San Diego's growth
The two-week digital event, which will begin Thursday, Oct. 1, will include a silent auction and a live auction, offering a range of works.
“As with most all of our programming, we’ve found ways to creatively pivot in order to continue
engaging with the community through art,” said Kathryn Kanjo, MCASD’s David C.
Copley Director and CEO. “We have had great feedback on our recently launched accessible
digital platform – MCASD: Digital () and we see incorporating our fundraising
into this dynamic site as a natural progression of that effort.”
This year’s auction will works including paintings, sculptures, photography and more — all donated
from artists and galleries both locally and internationally. The
auction, hosted on ARTSY.com, will feature approximately 100 works by early career and
internationally recognized artists, including Leonardo Drew, June Edmonds, Luchita Hurtado,
Jean Lowe, Kim MacConnel, Rubén Ortiz Torres, Trevor Paglen, Helen Pashgian, Ed Ruscha,
Marnie Weber, and James Welling.
For more information, go to mcasd.org/events/art-auction-2020.
