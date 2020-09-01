Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Share This Article:The Museum of Contemporary Art this week announced it will host its biennial art auction virtually

The two-week digital event, which will begin Thursday, Oct. 1, will include a silent auction and a live auction, offering a range of works.

“As with most all of our programming, we’ve found ways to creatively pivot in order to continue

engaging with the community through art,” said Kathryn Kanjo, MCASD’s David C.

Copley Director and CEO. “We have had great feedback on our recently launched accessible

digital platform – MCASD: Digital () and we see incorporating our fundraising

into this dynamic site as a natural progression of that effort.”

This year’s auction will works including paintings, sculptures, photography and more — all donated

from artists and galleries both locally and internationally. The

auction, hosted on ARTSY.com, will feature approximately 100 works by early career and

internationally recognized artists, including Leonardo Drew, June Edmonds, Luchita Hurtado,

Jean Lowe, Kim MacConnel, Rubén Ortiz Torres, Trevor Paglen, Helen Pashgian, Ed Ruscha,

Marnie Weber, and James Welling.

For more information, go to mcasd.org/events/art-auction-2020.

San Diego’s Museum of Contemporary Art Announces Digital Art Auction was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: