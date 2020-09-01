San Diego International Film Festival to Host Drive-In Movies at UTC Mall

Share This Article:

The San Diego International Film Festival Drive-In Movies announced it will host a series of drive-in movies at Westfield UTC starting on Friday, Sept. 18.

The pop-up, drive-in movie theatre will host cars six feet apart. The films include “A Star is Born” on Friday, Sept. 18, “Yesterday” on Saturday, Sept. 19,”Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on Friday, Sept. 25 and “Man from UNCLE” on Saturday, Sept. 26.

All the movies will be filmed at 7:30 p.m. at 4545 La Jolla Village Drive. Admission is $30 per car.

For more information, go to SDFilmFest.com/drive-in-westfieldutc/.

