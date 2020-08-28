San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 28-30 – Cruisin’ & the Casbah

Share This Article:

Book worms and metal heads, it’s your weekend! In the Venn diagram of fandoms, there may be some overlap here, so folks, be ready for one heckuva Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Book fans have two events to enjoy this weekend. At 10 a.m. Saturday watch the virtual San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books, with more than 75 authors, including Walter Mosley, Shilpi Somaya Gowda, Jean Guerrero, Matt de la Pena, and Chuck Klosterman. A social justice panel includes Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery, author of “They Can’t Kill Us All: The Story of the Struggle for Black Lives.”

Spy your fave author at the fest, then check out his or her titles at the San Diego Book Crawl. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., head out to a few of the dozen San Diego-area book sellers participating. They include Warwick’s in La Jolla, Bluestocking Books in Hillcrest and The Book Catapult in South Park. The event encourages book lovers to drop by their local independent shops. Those who spend $30 at one of the participating stores will receive a commemorative pin.

Here’s where the metal comes in. At 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the South Bay Drive-In Theatre in Nestor hosts live streams of superstars Metallica. Filmed for the “Encore Drive-In Nights” series, the show, broadcast at drive-ins nationwide, costs $115, with up to six guests per car.

If you prefer local standbys, try Casbah Live’s stream via Twitch at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Surf-rock band Puerto performs at the venue, and sadly, you can’t go, but you can tune in free. Puerto is promoting their debut (released this month), “Portugal.”

Magic 92.5 radio personality Xavier “The X-Man” will host his annual “Cruise for the Cause” car show, but virtually this time, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. The event raises money for the children’s cancer charity Emilio Nares Foundation. Car owners who register can participate by contributing a photo of their vehicles for the station’s website. They’re also invited to a “slow ride'” drive-thru at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista, which will be broadcast via Facebook Live.

Try the weekly 10:30 a.m. Sunday Gospel Brunch at Fountains Plaza at Legacy International Center in Mission Valley. Men 4 Christ performs this week. Reservations are required and limited due to the pandemic – call (619) 782-9155, and dial “0” to secure a spot. Admission costs $29 for adults, $14.50 for youngsters 5 and over, and it’s free those under 4. Brunches continue through the fall.

Tyler Perry fans, get your fill of Madea – the entertainment mogul’s classic character – by viewing the virtual Madea Museum. The web launch comes along with Thursday’s premiere of Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play,” on BET.

– Staff reports

San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 28-30 – Cruisin’ & the Casbah was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: