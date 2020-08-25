San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum Announces Virtual Gala

Share This Article:

The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum in Escondido announced it will host a virtual gala in celebration of the museum’s 20th anniversary.

The annual event, which cannot be held in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 17. It will include a silent auction of items with proceeds benefitting the museum.

“We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate the Museum’s past twenty years, and come together to ensure all children and their families have access to hands-on learning at a time when it matters most,” the announcement said.

For more information, go to sdcdm.org/.

