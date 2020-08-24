Share This Article:

Kids can enjoy the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park throughout October for free!

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Yes, all children 11 years old and younger are invited to visit the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park from Oct. 1-31.

As part of Kids Free presented by Mission Fed, Zoo and Safari Park guests will get the chance to observe amazing creatures, experience a safe, fun day with family and learn how everyone can help animals through conservation. There will also be surprise activities scheduled every weekend.

Regular operating hours at the Zoo and the Safari Park are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. All guests younger than 15 must be accompanied by a paid adult during their visits to the Zoo and Safari Park.

Bringing species back from the brink of extinction is the goal of San Diego Zoo Global. As a leader in conservation, the work of San Diego Zoo Global includes on-site wildlife conservation efforts (representing both plants and animals) at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research, as well as international field programs on six continents.

The work of these entities is made accessible to over 1 billion people annually, reaching 150 countries via social media, our websites, and the San Diego Zoo Kids network, in children’s hospitals in 12 countries. The work of San Diego Zoo Global is made possible with support from our incredible donors committed to saving species from the brink of extinction.

For more details about Kids Free, visit SanDiegoZoo.org or SDZSafariPark.org

Kids Admitted Free at San Diego Zoo and Safari Park Throughout October was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: