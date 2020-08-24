Belly Up to Host Los Lobos Livestream on Aug. 30

Share This Article:

The Belly Up this week announced it will host beloved band Los Lobos for a livestream show at the end of the month.

Los Lobos gained national fame in the 1980s with their mixture of rock, blues, Tex-Mex, country, R&B, and folk music. The band’s first hit was a cover of Richie Valens’ “La Bamba” in 1987.

Belly Up’s livesteam show will be available via NoCap. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive limited edition Belly Up X Los Lobos t-shirt, designed by San Diego-based illustrator Scrojo, who’s known for his prolific work in the music industry and the surf and skate community.

For more information, go to bellyup.com. To purchase tickets to the livestream or merchandise, go to

nocapshows.com/?show=los-lobos830.

Tickets will be available for purchase up to 48 hours after the show.

