Timken Museum Makes ‘Strategic Decision’ to Remain Closed Until 2021

The Timken Museum of Art in Balboa Park announced a “strategic decision” Monday to remain closed until the spring of 2021 amid uncertainty over the pandemic.

The museum cited its abbreviated reopening in June and continuing uncertainty over when arts institutions will again be allowed to welcome visitors to their galleries.

“No sooner had the Timken started to receive its first guests when word came from state and county officials that many businesses including museums would have to close once again,” the museum said in a statement. “As a result, and with the date of another possible reopening uncertain at this time, the Timken’s board of directors and leadership have made a strategic decision to look beyond 2020 and reopen in the spring of 2021.”

During the extended closure, the museum staff will be exploring new ways for visitors to explore the museum and connect with the collection in preparation for reopening in the new year.

“The Timken will remain in touch with the community via its weekly newsletter, social media and more detailed periodic news as the staff prepares for the museum’s bright future ahead,” said Executive Director Megan Pogue.

The museum, which has been free to the public since it’s opening in 1965, is known for its world-class collection of European old masters, as well as American paintings and Russian icons.

