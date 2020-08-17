San Diego Group to Perform ‘Songs of Suffrage’ Virtually

Share This Article:

San Diego-based Bodhi Tree Concerts announced it will host “Songs of Suffrage” virtually on Thursday evening.

The concert, which will mark the centennial of the passing of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution granting women the right to vote, will be hosted at 5 p.m.

“The story of women’s suffrage in America gets little attention in most school history books,” says Bodhi Tree Concerts co-founder and director Diana DuMelle. “As a result, many grown women and men lack awareness of the historical status of women, and have little knowledge of women’s achievements or the significance of the organizing efforts by 19th and 20th century feminists.”

Organizers said “Songs of Suffrage” will include “authentic suffrage songs from the turn of the century but also reflections on suffrage from the ensuing decades from works including “Ragtime,” “Mary Poppins” and the opera “The Mother of Us All,” as well as a Dolly Parton specialty number entitled “The 19th Amendment.” These songs and anthems from the suffrage movement will be presented along with historic images, documents and the spoken word that illustrate the struggle toward equality for women.

The concert takes place at 5 p.m. Thursday and is free to watch on Facebook and YouTube. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Women’s Museum of California in Liberty Station.

For more information or to RSVP, email bodhitreeconcerts@gmail.com.

