Share This Article:

La Jolla Playhouse this week announced two world-premiere productions in its Digital Without Walls (WOW) series, including “You Are Here: A Homebound Travelogue,” a Playhouse commission by Los Angeles-based artist Marike Splint (2017 WOW Festival’s Among Us), and “The Society of Wonder,” a Playhouse commission by the San Diego-based Animal Cracker Conspiracy (Paper Cities; 2015 WOW Festival’s Gnomesense), which will both launch in September.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“We’re delighted to welcome back acclaimed Playhouse artists Marike Splint and Animal Cracker Conspiracy, who have developed fascinating new video projects for our Digital WOW series: one that forges a path to connection through an inventive Google Earth expedition; the other a modern allegory brought to life through ACC’s signature virtuosic puppetry,” said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse. “It is also a privilege to commission Blindspot Collective to create a fourth Walks of Life episode, written and performed entirely by Black artists, in a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.”

In addition to both productions, the Playhouse also announced a fourth Walks of Life episode from its 2020/2021 Resident Theatre Blindspot Collective (2019 WOW Festival’s Hall Pass) that focuses on Black artists and experiences.

Since its inception in 2011, Without Walls (WOW) has become one of San Diego’s most popular and acclaimed performance programs. This signature Playhouse initiative is designed to break the barriers of traditional theatre, offering immersive, site-inspired and digital works that venture beyond the physical confines of the Playhouse facilities, officials said.

For more information, go to LaJollaPlayhouse.org.

La Jolla Playhouse Announces Two Digital World Premieres was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: