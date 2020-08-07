San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 7-9 – Virtual Stages

Share This Article:

Music – pop, rock, jazz, K-pop, a local favorite – you name it, you’ve got it this weekend.

For a unique experience, try The Weeknd on TikTok at 5:30 p.m. Friday. He, or his avatar, will perform songs from his latest release, After Hours. The show also will serve as a fundraiser for the Equal Justice Initiative. RSVP here.

For streaming (and some tasty vittles if you plan ahead), look to the slate of Virtual First Friday Arts District activities at Liberty Station.

Link to a live 6:30 p.m. Zoom from Malashock Dance to see excerpts from the company’s 2019 show, “Without a Net” (from the La Jolla Playhouse’s WOW fest). Stay for the world premiere of “Inbound,” a Malashock dance film. Call in or drop by to pick up a sampling of the international eats at Liberty Station to enjoy while you watch. For instance, there’s sushi at Ikiru, curry at Issara Thai, tacos at Cecilia’s Taqueria and ceviche at Latin Chef. See the full August First Friday schedule here – it includes kids crafts and sing-a-long options too.

Whatever your poison, there’s acts and venues aplenty (not their avatars) streaming this weekend: Elton John, My Morning Jacket, the Grand Ole Opry and more.

Two standouts: a New York festival, SummerStage and K-pop’s Monsta X.

First time experience.

Enjoy and also support the Equal Justice Initiative for racial equality on the Tiktok app. #TheWeekndEXP : https://t.co/DpqiM1xMDY pic.twitter.com/HdJV0iBrrD — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 30, 2020

SummerStage Anywhere is the virtual version of the City Parks Foundation’s annual NYC event. Catch streams of musicians, dancers, cultural discussions and more, including London saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings at 2 p.m. Saturday. Watch on YouTube, and the foundation’s other channels.

Monsta X’s global livestream Live From Seoul With Luv. airs at 8 p.m. Saturday. The group, formed via reality show, will offer up highlights from their latest, All About Luv, with tickets starting at $19.99.

You may have been excited about the Rolling Stones 2020 tour, which was to have started up in San Diego, but alas, covid. So head over to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s YouTube page for solace. Tune in at 3 p.m. Sunday as the band streams a classic show.

Kids’ Turn San Diego hosts a live concert via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, featuring Blue Hooz, an acoustic Delta blues and classic rock band. Enjoy two sets, with a trivia competition during the intermission, including prizes. Registration is free, with a suggested donation to help support scholarships for children and families to attend the organization’s workshops.

– Staff reports

