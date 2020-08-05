Share This Article:

The San Diego Model Railroad Museum in Balboa Park announced Tuesday it will turn its annual Thomas Family Day into a weeklong, virtual event.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The event, which typically attracts thousands of people to the museum, will be called Thomas Takeover week with a variety of events to be held online from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23.

The museum’s website will include train-themed crafts and activities, videos of the museum’s Thomas models riding the rails, and a live story reading exclusive to museum members, officials said.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the Isle of Sodor, the museum also created a virtual exhibit to

commemorate these trains’ history and legacy, which will be highlighted throughout the week.

The event also celebrates the launch of the museum’s online gift shop where train cans browse a selection of books, toys, apparel, and mementos.

For more information, go to sdmrm.org/.

San Diego Model Railroad Museum Celebrates Thomas the Train Virtually was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: