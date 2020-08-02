From Man to Us: San Diego Museum of Man Changes Name

Share This Article:

The 100-year-old San Diego Museum of Man announced Sunday it has changed its name to the Museum of Us.

The name, which was formally adopted by the the museum’s board of trustees, was approved June 24. The idea of a “more inclusive name” was first considered in 1991 then re-introduced to the board in 2017, according to a press release.

“We are extremely excited to have a name that reflects our commitment to being a place that

truth-tells and challenges, but does so from a place of love” CEO Micah Parzen said.

With a new name, comes a new logo that officials hope will illustrate a “based on the idea of a brand in motion.”

“Changing our name corrects the exclusion of all who do not identify with the word Man, and welcomes folks to a place that’s about “All of Us” – which also happens to be our new tagline,” Museum of Us Trustee Nora Taylor Jaffe said.

For more information, go to museumofus.org/.

