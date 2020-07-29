North County Musician Launches ‘Driveway Concerts’ After Indoor Dining Closes

Share This Article:

Longtime North County musician HLLNDR has seen many ups and downs in 2020. The year began with the release of her first solo album, “From the Ashes,” which put into motion a variety of concerts throughout San Diego County.

However, when the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect in March, HLLNDR was forced to take her live shows virtual — playing for free but encouraging tips through online payments. She’s now taking it one step further with “driveway concerts,” a series of live shows hosted in driveways of friends and family. She encourages the public to attend for a live show but also asks guests to follow recommended health orders.

“What prompted driveway concerts was the desire to get back into the community,” the native San Diego County resident said. “Aside from being an active musician, being home without live entertainment was tough. Isolation in any form can be tough on anyone. I wanted to find a way to create connection again, and to do so with music — while also keeping people safe — because I believe music is what we need right now.”

HLLNDR, who will be performing her next driveway concert on Friday in Oceanside, said she’s been challenged as an artist but remains thankful.

“It was tough to see those shows get cancelled,” HLLNDR said. “However, with perspective, it gave room for ways to get creative. I feel flooded with inspiration and I’m writing new music. I have enough material from this shutdown alone to release more than two albums.”

Getting creative also means connecting with her audience, hoping her music helps them through the current events.

“In a time where fear and uncertainty is looming over many of us, I feel the responsibility and conviction in music to provide joy in place of fear even if it’s a short moment,” HLLNR said. “Music is healing and uplifting, and I’m honored to be able to facilitate goodness however I can.”

For more information about HLLNR, go to hllndr.com or follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/hllndrmusic.

