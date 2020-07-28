Cultural Arts Event ‘Passport to Encinitas’ Announced for Aug. 22

Share This Article:

Encinitas Friends of the Arts announced this week it will host a cultural and arts event on Aug. 22.

The virtual event, titled Passport to Encinitas, will showcase local talent within the city of Encinitas, organizers said.

Passport to Encinitas, a fundraiser, is part of EFA’s Passport Series Program which has been celebrating the diversity of the arts that exists throughout the world since 2014.

Ticket holders will be able to enjoy the online event while also receiving a year membership Encinitas Friends of the Arts. Tickets are $20 per person.

For more information, go to encinitasarts.org/events/passport-to-encinitas-virtual-presentation/.

