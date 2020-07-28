Comic-Con@Home Ends But Some Elements Will Live On

Share This Article:

San Diego Comic Convention, the nonprofit organization behind Comic-Con said that while its online version Comic-Con@Home has come to an end, some of the programs, the Online Exhibit Hall, the Merch store and activities will remain accessible for at least two more weeks, others even longer.

Due to the pandemic, Comic-Con pivoted the in-person event to one held online during its originally scheduled dates, July 22-26, 2020. Reporters and media outlets from at least 33 countries took part in covering the online version of the event. YouTube, the platform hosting the majority of panels and programs, received over 30 million impressions with 2.5 million views worldwide as of Sunday evening. Meeting rooms during the typical Comic-Con convention span in size from 200 seats to the famed Hall H which accommodates 6,500. Comic-Con@Home, however, boasted viewership for some panels of up to over 200,000 views.

“It has long been our hope to have some of our content online,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the nonprofit. “Until now it’s been a little haphazard, but hopefully in the future more programs will be able to live online indefinitely for people to view at their leisure.”

Comic-Con@Home was a success due to the viewers, the people and groups who took part, and all of the valued sponsors who helped SDCC defray some of the costs to produce the event. SDCC’s website, www.comic-con.org, remains the location to access the myriad remaining activities.

