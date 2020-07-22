San Diego Model Railroad Museum Hosts Virtual Summer Camps

Share This Article:

San Diego Model Railroad Museum is continuing to run its virtual summer camps through the month of July.

The museum, which is currently closed due to state orders, is hosting an online camp for children up to fourth grade.

Museum “educators will introduce the various steps in creating a model railroad, as campers paint, plaster, lay track and construct a mini-town, complete with buildings, trees, trains and people,” according to the museum.

Supplies are also included in the $95 per child cost. Members receive a discounted rate of $85 per child.

For more information or to register, go to sdmrm.org/summer-camps.

