Balboa Park Carousel Celebrates Virtual Carousel Week

Nonprofit Friends of Balboa Park, owner and operator of the iconic Balboa Park Carousel, this week is celebrating Virtual Carousel Week with music presentations, contests and more on social media.

Nonprofit Friends of Balboa Park purchased the iconic Balboa Park Carousel in 2017, and launched a $3 million capital campaign to purchase, restore and preserve the antique original 1910 carousel. The campaign has raised about $2.25 million to-date, and the matching campaign is an effort to maintain momentum.

The nonprofit is asking the public to help support the charity by making a donation during Virtual Carousel Week.

Donorship levels receive:

$25+ name recognition on ride restoration

$50+ annual membership (including 4 carousel ride tickets)

$100+ membership + exclusive Carousel/Balboa Park greeting cards

$250+ membership + David Marshall’s “San Diego’s Balboa Park” signed book

$500+ membership + greeting cards + book

For more information, go to FriendsOfBalboaPark.org.

