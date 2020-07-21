San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum Releases Virtual Schedule

Share This Article:

The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum may still be closed, but its virtual programs are more popular than ever.

“This is particularly important considering the tactile interactions that take place in our Museum space and the very young age of our visitors. While we are not yet ready to reopen to the public, we are working very hard to redesign the Museum experience, while also staying true to our mission and values,” said Executive Director Wendy Taylor, in a statement to the museum’s email subscribers.

Here’s what you can expect from the museum in the coming weeks.

Museum’s Live Storytime to Continue to Amplify BIPOC Voices

Since March, San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum’s daily storytime with Ms. Whitney, the Museum’s Director of Education, has continued to grow in popularity and reach, with an average of over 2,000 views per day. Recognizing the pressing need to address racism with children and families, the Museum has used its platform to share anti-racism resources, and dedicated its storytime to amplifying Black voices. Popular stories have included Tar Beach by Faith Ringgold and Martin’s Big Words by Doreen Rappaport. As the Museum gets ready to celebrate its 100th day of free live storytime event in July, it is pleased to announce that its team will continue to read stories, featuring diverse voices through the summer.

Virtual Summer Camp in Full Swing

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum launched its first virtual Little Explorers camp on June 15. Perfect for children ages 4 to 8, the virtual camp highlights a different theme each week, from “Explore Space” to “Art Around the World” to “Coding and Engineering.” Campers can pick up or receive mailed camp kits to complete each day’s art and STEM activities. Each day includes two Zoom sessions with Museum educators where campers can share their creations, get to know each other, sing and play games together.

Fun Animal Friday

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum’s Fun Animal Friday is back online with live events, featuring fun and furry animals, every last Friday of the month at 10am. Children will get to know sloths, sea creatures, and more via the Museum’s Facebook page. Each event includes a live presentation, a live Q&A, storytime, and a special craft children can complete on their own time.

To learn more, go to online.sdcdm.org.

