San Diego Repertory Theatre Partners in Nationwide ‘Breath Project’

San Diego Repertory Theatre announced this week it will join theaters across the country in the “Breath Project,” an initiative to highlight current events in remembrance of George Floyd.

Organizers are asking artists of color to submit a live performance of his or her original work that is eight minutes and 46 seconds in length, the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck before he died.

The project’s mission is to “select, curate and archive work from multidisciplinary theater artists of color who are responding to our current moment in history, and to build relationships between artists of color and producers of live theater in their city, state and/or region.”

The submissions will then be turned into a 2020 Virtual Festival, organizers said.

For more information, go to www.thebreathproject2020.com.

