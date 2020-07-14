UC San Diego Announces 2020-21 ArtPower Lineup

Share This Article:

UC San Diego on Tuesday announced its lineup for the 2020-21 ArtPower season, featuring a diverse set of renowned artists who will perform virtually.

Organizers said the season will be “shorter, smaller, but equally robust as previous seasons.

“ArtPower values the art and culture of all races and ethnicities and is committed to bringing forward voices which represent the BIPOC experiences on our stages,” Executive Director Jordan Peimer said.

Highlights include rising stars in the jazz genre, including one of the most thrilling new vibraphonists in America, Joel Ross, who returns to ArtPower as a headliner with his newly minted Good Vibes ensemble.

This season, audiences can explore American music traditions with “The American Songster” Dom Flemons, who will take us through 100 years of early American popular music, as well as an evening of music and conversation that chronicles the extraordinary living culture of the blues with Corey Harris and Cedric Watson’s True Blues.

“ArtPower has always fiercely championed bringing voices from diverse cultures forward. You will find that during this coming season, our commitment has not wavered, and in facet is being stepped up. Being situated within UC San Diego, we see ArtPower as the opportunity for everyone, not just our students, to learn from these visions and voices,” Peimer said. “ArtPower offers the chance to come together — across, educational, generational and economic barriers—to thrill to a performance. In these bleak times, one has to believe in the power of art. We look forward, more than ever, to joining you in the theater and sharing our mutual passion for the arts, for life.”

ArtPower will also bring students and artists together to share experiences. The fall virtual events will allow students to not only experience performances, but also interact with artists directly, organizers said.

For more information, go to artpower.ucsd.edu.

