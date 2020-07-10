Artists Wanted for ‘Thought-Provoking’ City of San Diego Parks Project

The city of San Diego is looking to commission 18 local artists to create “thought-provoking, innovative” projects for its parks.
Park Social, led by the city of San Diego’s Commission for Arts and Culture, is a temporary art initiative that aims to “create new exchanges and connections between the park and the
park goer.”
“Artists selected for the initiative will be expected to demonstrate creative, social-specific approaches, which may encompass a variety of art practices and interdisciplinary media,” the city said.
Funded through an anonymous family bequest and the city’s Public Art Fund, the projects are expected to be on display by summer 2021.
