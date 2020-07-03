La Jolla’s Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Scheduled to Reopen July 7

Share This Article:

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library announced this week it will reopen to the public on Tuesday, July 7 with slight adjustments.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for library services. However, it will continue to offer curbside service as needed.

Visitors can expect to see the Sally Hagy-Boyer exhibition, which has been extended. New artists’ books will also be on display, museum officials said.

Visitors are required to wear face masks and follow social distancing orders. Visitors will also be asked to sign a waiver.

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please stay home, officials said.

For more information, go to ljathenaeum.org/.

