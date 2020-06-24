San Diego Museum of Art Reopening to Public After 4-Month Pandemic Shutdown

Share This Article:

The San Diego Museum of Art will reopen its doors to the general public on July 9 following a nearly four-month closure due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening will be accompaned by a new exhibition — Juan Sánchez Cotán and Cauleen Smith: Mystical Time and Deceptive Light — that is a video reimagining of a classic work of still life.

The museum will operate at reduced visitor capacity with new safety protocols. All staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks, follow physical distancing measures and pass a non-invasive temperature screening.

“Our incredible staff has been working diligently to provide a safe and comfortable environment for all visitors. I am thrilled to be able to welcome the community back into the galleries,” said Executive Director Roxana Velásquez.

Museum members will receive early access to the museum on July 6 and 7 beginning at 10 a.m.

As an expression of gratitude and support for their service, the museum is offering free admission to all frontline workers and first responders through Labor Day, thanks to the sponsorship of American Medical Response.

The museum in Balboa Park features an internationally renowned collection of more than 20,000 works, including Spanish and Italian old masters, South Asian paintings, East Asian art, American art, and modern and contemporary paintings and sculptures.

