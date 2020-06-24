Share This Article:

The Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista announced Tuesday it plans to reopen Friday, July 3 after being closed for nearly four months.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The zoo and aquarium in the South Bay said it will also host a private opening for members and volunteers on July 1 and July 2.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday for the initial reopening where safety measures will be in place. It will also have limited availability for pre-booked, private tours Monday through Thursday.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets and memberships online to reduce admission wait times. Coupons and memberships that were still valid on March 15 will be extended by four months, due to the COVID-19 closure.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to thelivingcoast.org/reopening/.

Living Coast Discovery Center to Reopen July 3 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: