Switchfoot to Host 16th Annual Bro-Am Online

Switchfoot, the Grammy Award-winning band from San Diego, announced it will host its 16th annual Bro-Am event online this Saturday.

The band was forced to cancel its annual, in-person concert at Moonlight Beach due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The livestream, which will be the band’s 16th annual Bro-Am event, will take place at 5 p.m. Artists NEEDTOBREATHE, Judah and the Lion, Colony House, and The New Respects will join the band.

Drew Shirley, Chris Cote and Rob Machado will also provide live commentary.

The annual concert serves as a fundraiser for various nonprofits. In the past 15 years, the band has raised more than $2 million.

Fans can purchase tickets for the concert for $10.99 with proceeds benefitting the charities.

For more information, go to broam.org.

