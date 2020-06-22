Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park to Reopen July 3

Share This Article:

The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park announced this month it will reopen to the public on July 3 after being closed for nearly four months.

The popular museum, which abruptly closed as a result of the statewide stay-at-home order, said it plans to open with plenty of safety measures in place.

Guided by the recommendations of state, city and county public health officials and the input from employees and members, the Fleet Science Center has developed a comprehensive plan to welcome employees, volunteers and visitors safely into the building, officials said.

The following safety protocols will take place:

All visitors ages 2 and up, employees and volunteers are required to wear a mask or face covering and practice physical distancing while in the building

Increased frequency of sanitization with our hospital-grade Protexis Electrostatic Disinfecting Sprayers throughout the day. High-traffic areas will close for 10 minutes for a deep clean

The Heikoff Giant Dome Theater will be open with reduced capacity. Every other row will be blocked off and require three empty seats in between people in different households

Kid City will be open for our 5 and under friends with additional cleanings several times a day

Sanitizing stations have been installed and maximum capacity is set to 12 people (adults and kids) at a time

Some exhibits may be set up in different areas to provide more space for exploration

The Craveology Café and North Star Science Store processes have been updated in compliance with county public health restaurant and retail guidelines

The Fleet will monitor the efficacy of these guidelines in real-time and make further adjustments as needed, officials said.

The Fleet will reopen for Fleet members only on Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2, followed by a reopening to the general public on Friday, July 3. Officials encouraged the public to purchase tickets online to reduce the time waiting in line.

For a full list of health and safety protocols or other information, go to www.fleetscience.org/health-safety.

