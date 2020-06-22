AFI, Universal Pictures Partner to Offer Free Rentals of `Do the Right Thing’

Share This Article:

The American Film Institute is partnering with Universal Pictures to offer free rentals of “Do the Right Thing” for a week, beginning Monday, and will also host an online conversation with Academy Award- winning director Spike Lee.

“Do the Right Thing,” Lee’s 1989 film about race in America, is available to rent for free on Amazon, Apple, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, DirecTV, FandangoNOW, Google, Microsoft, Redbox, Sony, Verizon and Vudu, among others, through June 29.

Lee will join the AFI Movie Club for a live conversation on Thursday at 5 p.m., viewable on the AFI YouTube channel at YouTube.com/AFI.

AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale said the film is “a timeless and timely classic, and Spike Lee has forever proven himself the voice for change that we need now more than ever. We would like to thank our partners at Universal for their essential support in educating and inspiring audiences around the world.”

