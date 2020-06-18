San Diego Weekend Guide: June 19-21 – Roaring & Reflecting

Share This Article:

We get out a little, we stream a little. That’s how we roll these days, happy for the fresh air, but pretty familiar with our inner homebodies right about now. So, an iconic San Diego attraction will scratch one itch this weekend – and just in time for Father’s Day – while five local theaters help us on the homebody front.

Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S., takes place Friday during a time of deep reflection following the deaths of several African-Americans at the hands of police officers – and the sweeping national protests that followed.

The Old Globe will begin live streaming at noon Friday to mark Juneteenth. Performances include a reading of the new play Ode to My Mothers, spoken word, music and more. The stream, which will raise funds for the George L. Stevens Senior Center, will be featured on the Old Globe’s web site, Facebook and YouTube. For more, the Cooper Family Foundation live streams a Juneteenth commemoration at 2 p.m. Saturday, live on Facebook and Zoom.

If you want to learn more, check out Digital Gym, the North Park theater that serves up last-chance indies and more for the film buff. They take a stand for Black Lives Matter by offering a bundle of three pictures, I Am Not Your Negro, Whose Streets? and Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, for $15, as they continue on-demand streams until the theater re-opens.

“Roaring Back” – that’s how the San Diego Zoo describes their 9 a.m. Saturday re-opening, after what they called their first major closure in their 103-year history. So take dad, right?

But now for the rules. The zoo, along with the Safari Park, will operate at 50% capacity initially. When crowds hit that limit, admission stops until others exit. There also will be fewer shows, shopping and dining options open. Staff will conduct a health screening before guests enter – at a Welcome Tent at the zoo and in the parking lot at the Safari Park. And yes, bring your masks. You must wear one, and children ages 2 and up must too. Admission costs $58 for the zoo or the Safari Park.

The La Jolla Playhouse continues presenting the WOW Festival online, with the 9 a.m. Saturday stream of Show Me a Good Time. Step in anytime through 9 p.m. as performers from the Gob Squad celebrate the summer solstice with a tale about time travel. Also try The Totally Fake Latino News from Culture Clash.

The Scripps Ranch Theatre and the Oceanside Theatre Company have been collaborating during the pandemic. Their latest stream on Facebook Live features vocalist Nina Herzog, backed by a trio of musicians, Jack Lipson, Benny Lipson and Jonathan Pinson. It begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Suggested donation: $10, or pay what you can.

Following Little Italy’s example, the Gaslamp opens up “Curbside Gaslamp,” with Fifth Avenue closed from G to L streets for expanded patio dining and socially distanced strolling. When? Thursdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. to midnight, and Saturdays noon to midnight.

