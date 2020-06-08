San Diego Museum of Art Presents Video Concerts Inspired by Works in its Collection

Share This Article:

The San Diego Museum of Art has partnered with innovative classical music programmer Art of Elan to host a series of online performances inspired by works from the museum’s permanent collection.

The six-concert series begins on Tuesday, June 9, with a violin performance by Kate Hatmaker, Art of Elan’s executive and artistic director.

The performances — each under 10 minutes in length — will be available for viewing every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the museum’s YouTube channel. Here’s the full schedule:

June 9: Violinist Kate Hatmaker interprets Virgin and Child with Saint John by Francisco de Zurbarán. Hatmaker has been a part of the San Diego Symphony since 2006, and has participated in various American orchestras in the country, including the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the New World Symphony.

interprets Virgin and Child with Saint John by Francisco de Zurbarán. Hatmaker has been a part of the San Diego Symphony since 2006, and has participated in various American orchestras in the country, including the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the New World Symphony. June 23: Flutist Demarre McGill is paired with the neo-impressionist painting Notre Dame by Maximilien Luce. An internationally recognized artist and Sphinx Medal of Excellence winner, McGill has appeared as soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and more. McGill is the current principal flute of the Seattle Symphony.

is paired with the neo-impressionist painting Notre Dame by Maximilien Luce. An internationally recognized artist and Sphinx Medal of Excellence winner, McGill has appeared as soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and more. McGill is the current principal flute of the Seattle Symphony. July 7: Harpist Julie Smith Phillips brings to life the work of a local artist, In the San Felipe Valley by Charles Reiffel. Recognized as one of the most prominent young harpists, Phillips is the principal harpist of the San Diego Symphony since 2007. Having made her debut with the National Symphony Orchestra in 2003, Phillips has been honored for her playing, including the 2004 USA International Harp Competition silver medal.

brings to life the work of a local artist, In the San Felipe Valley by Charles Reiffel. Recognized as one of the most prominent young harpists, Phillips is the principal harpist of the San Diego Symphony since 2007. Having made her debut with the National Symphony Orchestra in 2003, Phillips has been honored for her playing, including the 2004 USA International Harp Competition silver medal. July 21: Violinist Keir GoGwilt interprets the modern photography of Claudia Fernández in Doors I. A violinist, writer and musicologist, GoGwilt is also a founding member of the arts company AMOC. GoGwilt has soloed with groups like the Chinese National Symphony, the Boston Modern Orchestra Project and others.

interprets the modern photography of Claudia Fernández in Doors I. A violinist, writer and musicologist, GoGwilt is also a founding member of the arts company AMOC. GoGwilt has soloed with groups like the Chinese National Symphony, the Boston Modern Orchestra Project and others. Aug. 4: Flutist Rose Lombardo is paired with another photograph, Las Tres Virgenes Volcano at Sunset. Spanning the globe from Boston, to Europe to China, Lombardo has performed at top music halls around the world, including Carnegie Hall, Boston Symphony Hall and more. Lombardo performs regularly with the San Diego Symphony Chamber Music Series as well as Art of Elan.

is paired with another photograph, Las Tres Virgenes Volcano at Sunset. Spanning the globe from Boston, to Europe to China, Lombardo has performed at top music halls around the world, including Carnegie Hall, Boston Symphony Hall and more. Lombardo performs regularly with the San Diego Symphony Chamber Music Series as well as Art of Elan. Aug. 18: Trumpeter Stephanie Richards focuses on a modern sculpture, the Circle, Blue-Violet by DeWain Valentine. Not only a trumpeter but also a conductor and composer, Richards’ works featuring avant-garde jazz have premiered at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the Blue Note in New York. Richards has also debuted records of her work titled Fullmoon, Take The Neon Lights and the upcoming SUPERSENSE. Richards is on the faculty at UC San Diego.

The musical series with Art of Elan is part of the Museum’s Virtual SDMA+ programming, which features unique online experiences offered in collaboration with local performing arts institutions to inspire an appreciation of the arts and a deeper exploration of the museum’s permanent collection. Additional art-inspired performances will be held this summer by the San Diego Shakespeare Society, San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory, and Black Xpression.

“The museum is delighted to continue its long-time partnership with Art of Elan to bring our renowned collection into the homes of our local community as well as art aficionados and music lovers from around the world,” said Roxana Velásquez, executive director of the Balboa Park institution. “We hope people will be inspired by the communicative power of the musical performances combined with our sublime works of art.”

Art of Elan has been programming innovative classical music for diverse audiences over 12 years through innovative partnerships and bi-national initiatives.

