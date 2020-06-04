San Diego Weekend Guide: June 5-7 – Drive-In Delights

Share This Article:

Alert, San Diego! Alert! We have honest-to-goodness, real live in-person events this weekend! With social distancing factored in no less.

Meanwhile, join a virtual walk to honor our World War II veterans, enjoy a painting event at home (you supply the wine) and view one of the best-known theaters in the country via stream.

Petco Park, in the absence of baseball, comes to the rescue with movie screenings and concerts this weekend. The catch? It’s drive-in style. The benefit – aside from getting out of the house? – proceeds support Feeding San Diego.

On Saturday, pull up to see Anchorman – The Legend of Ron Burgundy, San Diego’s own cult classic. Tickets for the Will Ferrell gem are still available for the 5 p.m. show, but 8 p.m. is sold out. Admission starts at $35 per car and scores you some added goodies.

Want more? Come back Sunday for Drive-In Concerts. (Really, why did drive-ins go away anyway?) Pay $50 per vehicle to gain entry to the Lexus Lot at Petco for the noon show featuring local favorites the B-Side Players, along with SM Familia and Los Sleepwalkers. The 7 p.m. show, with Switchfoot leading the bill, is sold out.

But be warned – no clown car tricks. Organizers say they will turn away overfilled cars.

You might fondly recall painting a nice landscape as you sip from your favorite vino. Switch it up and do it online. Join the gallery, And Something Different, as they host artist Leslie Pierce for “Painting in a Pandemic” at 6 p.m. Friday, on Instagram. The event is part of a full studio and arts slate offered by Virtual First Fridays, Liberty Station’s coronavirus alternative to their regular early-month programming.

Former San Diego Charger Donnie Edwards, founder of the Best Defense Foundation, joins in at 6:30 a.m. Saturday for a virtual walk to commemorate the 76th anniversary of D-Day.

Supporters from the Solana Beach group ask you to step up for our World War II vets by walking 5 km – about 3.1. miles – any time Saturday. The distance represents the span from Omaha Beach to Pointe Du Hoc on the shores of Normandy in France. They begin broadcasting so early to mark the beginning of the historic invasion. Use the hashtag #BDF76DDAY and/or tag @bestdefensefoundation to show you took part.

Theater buffs are probably very aware of New York’s iconic Shakespeare in the Park. Through Sunday, catch the well-received 2019 staging of Much Ado About Nothing, streaming on PBS’s Great Performances. And if you’re a fan of Orange Is the New Black, the production features star Danielle Brooks. Want to keep up with more streams of some of New York’s finest? Check out TimeOut’s daily guide.

