San Diego Weekend: April 24-26 – Dramas and Dance

It should be said that there are worse things than quarantining (is that a word?) with Netflix, Zoom happy hours and takeout.

But hear this: We can go outside again! Or at least to the park. With firm social distancing measures still in place. And not in groups. Can’t play sports either.

So, yeah. We’re not out of the woods yet, but a ray of sunshine is a dang ray of sunshine, peeps. See which parks the city has opened – and take heart – beaches could be next.

We could point you to a human ray of sunshine though – an Avenger no less. Feeling nostalgic for the movie blockbuster that took over the culture one year ago? Your former Captain America, Chris Evans, is back, but in a darker guise. Three episodes of his new Apple TV+ drama, Defending Jacob, premiere Friday. Evans stars as an embattled father and attorney stunned as his son becomes the focus of a murder case.

What boundaries would you cross for the ones you love? @ChrisEvans, Michelle Dockery, @JaedenMartell, and the creative team behind Defending Jacob take you inside the new limited series. Watch #DefendingJacob April 24 on the Apple TV app: https://t.co/szyjbkH6jv pic.twitter.com/1aPYv6tnU4 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 18, 2020

If Chris joining the crime genre isn’t enough, here’s a list, by The Atlantic, of whodunits available across several streaming platforms. It includes two the critics say aren’t getting nearly enough attention – Babylon Berlin and Giri/Haji.

Stuck for ideas outside the Netflix-YouTube-Hulu loop? Let the Del Mar Foundation offer some inspiration. They list ways to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday, animal cams from around the world and a variety of special museum programs for all ages. They include exploring coral reefs and games where children can match baby animals to their moms and dads.

One way to pass the time – learn more about photography, to capture some of odd and even special moments of our changed world.

The Museum of Photographic Arts at Balboa Park calls their programs “an at-home family-friendly art experience.” Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, stream “Illusion: The Past in Motion,” to see how gadgets like shadow puppets and magic lanterns gave rise to motion pictures. Then at 1 p.m. there’s “Through My Lens,” a digital collage project that children and their families can create together.

With no games being played, the sports world turned last Sunday to ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a reflection on all-time NBA great Michael Jordan’s 1997-98 season with the Chicago Bulls. Catch up on the first two episodes, and stay tuned at 9 p.m. PST Sunday as the 10-episode series continues.

