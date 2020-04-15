‘Apollo 13: America’s Finest Hour’ Hosted by San Diego Air & Space Museum Via Facebook

Share This Article:

“Apollo 13: America’s Finest Hour” will be hosted on the San Diego Air & Space Museum’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/SDASM, exactly 50 years to the day of the splashdown by one of NASA’s most heralded missions.

The event will feature the real-life story about what it took to save the crew from certain death in deep space.

“Apollo 13 is the American success story and is being chronicled by the men who were responsible for the rescue and who were there,” said Jim Kidrick, president and CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum. “This is an incredible opportunity to see and hear from the men who were the right team at the right time – and how people working together can overcome anything they set their minds to accomplish.

“With all that’s going on in the world today, it’s time to acknowledge our human abilities to conquer the unknown and unexpected. Taking on life’s challenges and winning is what we do as a species. Celebrating Apollo 13 is perfectly timed for what the world is experiencing right now.”

Apollo 13 Lunar Module Pilot Fred Haise, Lead Mission Flight Director Milt Windler, and Mission Flight Directors Gerry Griffin and Glynn Lunney have been confirmed for the Facebook Live event, moderated by Kidrick, and Mark Larson, the museum’s chairman of the board.

The Facebook Live event begins at 2 p.m. Friday, April 17 at www.Facebook.com/SDASM.

