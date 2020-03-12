Comic-Con Cancels WonderCon in Anaheim, But San Diego Flagship Still On

Share This Article:

San Diego Based Comic-Con International announced Thursday its WonderCon convention in Anaheim is postponed, but no decision has been made on the flagship San Diego event scheduled for late July.

Comic-Con said it was acting in accordance with California Department of Public Health recommendations “to protect public health and slow the rate of transmission” of the new coronavirus disease.

“We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer — July 23-26, 2020,” the organization said.

WonderCon was scheduled for April 10-12. Comic-Con said it would begin processing refunds in coming days.

