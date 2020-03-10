Share This Article:

The San Diego Opera announced Tuesday it was canceling several performances of “Aging Magician” at the Balboa Theatre after the artists opted not to travel because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

According to a press release, the production was canceled due to concerns over possible travel restrictions for the more-than 25 youth choral performers coming from New York City. The opera intended to present all scheduled performances and had already rented the theater, contracted labor and had the creative crew in San Diego.

“San Diego Opera is closely following the national conversation about the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are saddened our community did not get to experience this important work, but understand the decision of the artists and their families in these uncertain times,” said David Bennett, San Diego Opera general director.

San Diego Opera remains open for business and has two more operas remaining this season with “The Barber of Seville” in April and May and “The Falling and the Rising” in May.

With the evolving nature of the situation, San Diego Opera continues to follow guidelines from government agencies and public health partners.

“Aging Magician” ticket holders are being contacted directly by the company.

–City News Service

Opera Performances Canceled Due to Coronavirus Travel Restrictions was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: