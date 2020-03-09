Share This Article:

Bob Dylan is heading back out on tour, with shows at Pechanga Arena in San Diego and the Hollywood Bowl among the 25 concert dates announced Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

His most recent San Diego performances were in 2016, when he had two-part, 20-song concerts at Humphreys.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and the Hot Club of Cowtown will join the 78-year-old singer-songwriter on his “Never Ending Tour” dates, which will begin June 4 in Bend, Oregon, and conclude at New York’s Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on July 12. Dylan

His Pechange Arena show is scheduled for June 17, with the Hollywood Bowl show set for the following day.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

In 2012, President Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Dylan’s citation:

“One of the most influential American musicians of the 20th century, Dylan released his first album in 1962. Known for his rich and poetic lyrics, his work had considerable influence on the civil rights movement of the 1960s and has had significant impact on American culture over the past five decades. He has won 11 Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award. He was named a Commandeur dans l’Ordre des Art et des Lettres and has received a Pulitzer Prize Special Citation. Dylan was awarded the 2009 National Medal of Arts. He has written more than 600 songs, and his songs have been recorded more than 3,000 times by other artists. He continues recording and touring around the world today.”

— City News Service contributed to this report

Folk-Rock Legend Bob Dylan to Perform Again in San Diego on June 17 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: