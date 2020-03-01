Inaugural Season Announced for Symphony’s New Bayfront Venue ‘The Shell’

Share This Article:

The San Diego Symphony‘s new permanent outdoor venue now under construction on San Diego Bay will open with an inaugural concert on July 10.

Located in Embarcadero Marina Park South, “The Shell” is an acoustically tuned covered stage that will host a variety of outdoor performances for audiences from 2,000 to 10,000. It replaces the temporary stage that has been erected every summer.

“The Shell has been formed over time and with great care and affection to shelter and focus the musicians that will perform for years to come on this stage,” said Martha Gilmer, CEO of the San Diego Symphony.

The inaugural summer season opens with music director Rafael Payare leading the symphony with solos by renowned cellist Alisa Weilerstein — his wife — and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

Other changes to the park include permanent restrooms, enhanced lighting, a 12-foot public promenade surrounding the are and sunset steps and patio behind the venue that will be open to the public during non-event hours.

Here is a complete schedule of the inaugural season’s events:

Friday, July 10: Rafael Payare Conducts the San Diego Symphony — featuring Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Alisa Weilerstein, Hosted by Ali Stroker

Saturday, July 11: The Best of Broadway with the San Diego Symphony — conducted by Rob Fisher, Directed by Gary Griffin, Hosted by Chita Rivera and Len Cariou

Sunday, July 12: Jennifer Hudson with the San Diego Symphony

Monday, July 13: The Beach Boys

Friday, July 17: Voice and the Violin with the San Diego Symphony

Saturday, July 18: Maxwell with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Steven Reineke

Sunday, July 19: Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd’s The Wall

Tuesday, July 28: Gladys Knight with special guest Joss Stone

Thursday, July 30: Gilbert Castellanos and the KSDS Jazz Orchestra Performing Miles Davis’s version of Porgy & Bess

Friday, July 31: Ted Sperling’s Broadway Romances with Laura Osnes & Santino Fontana

Saturday, Aug. 1: Smokey Robinson

Sunday, Aug. 2: Rafael Payare Conducts the San Diego Symphony

Friday, Aug. 7: The Princess Bride In Concert, Conducted by David Newman

Saturday, Aug. 8: Audra McDonald with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Andy Einhorn

Thursday, Aug. 13: Brian Newman

Friday, Aug. 14: Bernadette Peters with the San Diego Symphony

Saturday, Aug. 15: Sergio Mendes with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Sean O’Loughlin

Sunday, Aug. 16: Beethoven by the Bay, conducted by Aram Demirjian

Thursday, Aug. 20: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — In Concert, conducted by Christopher Dragon

Friday, Aug. 21: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — In Concert, conducted by Christopher Dragon

Saturday, Aug. 22: Not Our First Goat Rodeo — Featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer and Stuart Duncan With Guest Aoife O’Donovan

Sunday, Aug. 23: Sing Along: The Music of Stevie Wonder

Friday, Aug. 28: A Celebration of Broadway Legend Jerry Herman, conducted by Rob Fisher

Saturday, Aug. 29: A Celebration of Broadway Legend Jerry Herman, conducted by Rob Fisher

Sunday, Aug. 30: The Finest Hour: Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Music That Ended WWII Featuring Davina and the Vagabonds and Hot Club of Cowtown

Friday, Sept. 4: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 — In Concert

Saturday, Sept. 5: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 — In Concert

Sunday, Sept. 6: Music of the Knights with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Stuart Chafetz

Thursday, Sept. 10: Bobby McFerrin

Friday, Sept. 11: The Music of Selena with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Lawrence Loh

Saturday, Sept. 12: Crowded House

Sunday, Sept. 13: 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular, conducted by Gemma New

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Aida Cuevas w/Mariachi Juvenil Tecatitlán with guests Mariachi Los Camperos

Thursday, Oct. 1: Pat Metheny Side-Eye with James Francies & Marcus Gilmore

All concerts for The Shell’s inaugural season begin at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks happen at the conclusion of select concerts. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the ticket office at 619-235-0804.

