Inaugural Season Announced for Symphony’s New Bayfront Venue ‘The Shell’

The San Diego Symphony‘s new permanent outdoor venue now under construction on San Diego Bay will open with an inaugural concert on July 10.
Located in Embarcadero Marina Park South, “The Shell” is an acoustically tuned covered stage that will host a variety of outdoor performances for audiences from 2,000 to 10,000. It replaces the temporary stage that has been erected every summer.
“The Shell has been formed over time and with great care and affection to shelter and focus the musicians that will perform for years to come on this stage,” said Martha Gilmer, CEO of the San Diego Symphony.
The inaugural summer season opens with music director Rafael Payare leading the symphony with solos by renowned cellist Alisa Weilerstein — his wife — and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet.
Other changes to the park include permanent restrooms, enhanced lighting, a 12-foot public promenade surrounding the are and sunset steps and patio behind the venue that will be open to the public during non-event hours.
Here is a complete schedule of the inaugural season’s events:
- Friday, July 10: Rafael Payare Conducts the San Diego Symphony — featuring Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Alisa Weilerstein, Hosted by Ali Stroker
- Saturday, July 11: The Best of Broadway with the San Diego Symphony — conducted by Rob Fisher, Directed by Gary Griffin, Hosted by Chita Rivera and Len Cariou
- Sunday, July 12: Jennifer Hudson with the San Diego Symphony
- Monday, July 13: The Beach Boys
- Friday, July 17: Voice and the Violin with the San Diego Symphony
- Saturday, July 18: Maxwell with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Steven Reineke
- Sunday, July 19: Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd’s The Wall
- Tuesday, July 28: Gladys Knight with special guest Joss Stone
- Thursday, July 30: Gilbert Castellanos and the KSDS Jazz Orchestra Performing Miles Davis’s version of Porgy & Bess
- Friday, July 31: Ted Sperling’s Broadway Romances with Laura Osnes & Santino Fontana
- Saturday, Aug. 1: Smokey Robinson
- Sunday, Aug. 2: Rafael Payare Conducts the San Diego Symphony
- Friday, Aug. 7: The Princess Bride In Concert, Conducted by David Newman
- Saturday, Aug. 8: Audra McDonald with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Andy Einhorn
- Thursday, Aug. 13: Brian Newman
- Friday, Aug. 14: Bernadette Peters with the San Diego Symphony
- Saturday, Aug. 15: Sergio Mendes with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Sean O’Loughlin
- Sunday, Aug. 16: Beethoven by the Bay, conducted by Aram Demirjian
- Thursday, Aug. 20: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — In Concert, conducted by Christopher Dragon
- Friday, Aug. 21: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — In Concert, conducted by Christopher Dragon
- Saturday, Aug. 22: Not Our First Goat Rodeo — Featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer and Stuart Duncan With Guest Aoife O’Donovan
- Sunday, Aug. 23: Sing Along: The Music of Stevie Wonder
- Friday, Aug. 28: A Celebration of Broadway Legend Jerry Herman, conducted by Rob Fisher
- Saturday, Aug. 29: A Celebration of Broadway Legend Jerry Herman, conducted by Rob Fisher
- Sunday, Aug. 30: The Finest Hour: Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Music That Ended WWII Featuring Davina and the Vagabonds and Hot Club of Cowtown
- Friday, Sept. 4: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 — In Concert
- Saturday, Sept. 5: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 — In Concert
- Sunday, Sept. 6: Music of the Knights with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Stuart Chafetz
- Thursday, Sept. 10: Bobby McFerrin
- Friday, Sept. 11: The Music of Selena with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Lawrence Loh
- Saturday, Sept. 12: Crowded House
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular, conducted by Gemma New
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: Aida Cuevas w/Mariachi Juvenil Tecatitlán with guests Mariachi Los Camperos
- Thursday, Oct. 1: Pat Metheny Side-Eye with James Francies & Marcus Gilmore
All concerts for The Shell’s inaugural season begin at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks happen at the conclusion of select concerts. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the ticket office at 619-235-0804.
