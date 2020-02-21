Share This Article:

Photographer and historian Harry Crosby‘s expressive black and white images of old Tijuana have been collected for a special exhibit at the La Jolla Historical Society.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

After graduation from La Jolla High School and Occidental College, and a brief stint as a high school science teacher, Crosby turned to photography and history.

One of his early assignments was to photograph Tijuana, where he discovered the vibrant life of the city and neighborhoods beyond the tourist areas, and created a lasting photographic record.

His photographs were subsequently published as the book “Tijuana 1964” in 2000, with a revised edition issued in 2014.

“Tijuana 1964: The Photography of Harry Crosby” runs through May 17 in the Wisteria Cottage at 780 Prospect Street.

Hours are noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

Recalling Old Tijuana in the Photos of Harry Crosby at La Jolla Historical Society was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: