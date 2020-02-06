Rolling Stones Announce 2020 Tour Will Kick Off With Show in San Diego

Support Times of San Diego's growth

Share This Article:The iconic rock band The Rolling Stones Thursday announced a 15-city North America tour that will kick off in San Diego this May.

The “No Filter Tour” featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood will start with a show at SDCCU Stadium on May 8 before the band performs in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 12.

The tour will wrap up with a performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 9.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 and a presale will run from 10 a.m. Feb. 12 through 10 p.m. Feb. 13.

Fans can sign up for the presale at the band’s website: rollingstones.com/tour.

The San Diego show will be the band’s only performance in California this year.

The Stones last played in California last August, with a show in Santa Clara Aug. 18 and in Pasadena Aug. 22.

— City News Service

