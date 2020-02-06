Rolling Stones Announce 2020 Tour Will Kick Off With Show in San Diego

Support Times of San Diego's growth
The “No Filter Tour” featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood will start with a show at SDCCU Stadium on May 8 before the band performs in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 12.
The tour will wrap up with a performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 9.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 and a presale will run from 10 a.m. Feb. 12 through 10 p.m. Feb. 13.
Fans can sign up for the presale at the band’s website: rollingstones.com/tour.
The San Diego show will be the band’s only performance in California this year.
The Stones last played in California last August, with a show in Santa Clara Aug. 18 and in Pasadena Aug. 22.
— City News Service
