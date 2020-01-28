San Diego Automotive Museum Names Lenny Leszczynski as Executive Director

Share This Article:

San Diego native, Lenny Leszczynski, has recently been named Executive Director of the San Diego Automotive Museum. Lenny brings more than 25 years of non-profit professional experience to the Auto Museum. His experience also includes more than 15 years of developing, managing, and reporting budgets for community programs and over 10 years of fundraising experience.

Lenny prides himself on having advanced skills in organizational leadership, program development, fiscal management, fundraising, and forging community collaborations. He has a degree in Child and Adolescent Development from California State University Northridge and is in his final term at Western Governors University where he is working on his Master of Science, Management and Leadership degree.

Lenny has fond childhood memories of playing in Balboa Park and visiting the museums, particularly the Automotive Museum. His love for cars first started when his uncle took him to the Peterson Museum and he fell in love with a 1964 Chevy Impala; five years later he bought one for himself as his first car. When he is not at the museum, Lenny can be found at the softball field with his wife and four daughters.

“The museum is thrilled to have a new leader,” said Sally Hansen, Executive Assistant at the Automotive Museum. “The staff and board are rallying around Lenny and the promise of a bright future.”

