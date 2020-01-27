Concert at UC San Diego to Honor Conrad Prebys with New Music

Share This Article:

A new music concert at UC San Diego on Wednesday will honor the memory of philanthropist Conrad Prebys, who created an endowment for graduate students in music.

Prebys, who died in 2016, made the largest and most important gift ever to the UC San Diego’s leading-edge Department of Music.

The Prebys Chair Concert takes place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29, at Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, which was completed in 2009 thanks to a gift from Prebys.

The concert features compositions by Rand Steiger, Anqi Liu, and Alex Stephenson, including “Simple Gifts, Variations for Conrad Prebys,” “Cyclone,” “How Light Arrives,” “Cantus,” “Beacon” and “Ecosphere.”

The works will be performed on piano, clarinet, flute and via digital signal processing, as well as with a special 16-piece ensemble.

General admission tickets are $15.50 and students are free.

