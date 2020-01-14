Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego Gets $750,000 Federal Grant for Expansion

Share This Article:

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s Jacobs and Copley Buildings in downtown San Diego. Courtesy of the museumThe National Endowment for the Humanities announced Tuesday that the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego will receive a $750,000 matching grant to help expand its La Jolla campus.

The NEH awarded a total of $30.9 million in grants to support 188 humanities projects in 45 states and the District of Columbia. An additional $48 million was awarded to fund 55 state, territorial and jurisdictional humanities councils, which serve local communities via state-focused discussion and educational outreach programs.

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, one of a dozen grant recipients in California, has a downtown San Diego location and a smaller site in La Jolla focused on the collection, preservation and intepretation of works of art from 1950 through present-day.

The matching grant is earmarked for construction expenses and campaign fundraising costs to expand the La Jolla campus to include capacity for displaying a permanent collection as well as temporary exhibits.

NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede announced the grants at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, N.M., which also received a matching grant of $750,000.

“These new NEH grants will expand access to the country’s wealth of historical, literary and artistic resources by helping archivists and curators care for important heritage collections, and using new media to inspire examination of significant texts and ideas,” Peede said. “In keeping with NEH’s A More Perfect Union initiative, these projects will open pathways for students to engage meaningfully with the humanities and focus public attention on the history, culture and political thought of the United States’ first 250 years as a nation.”

One of the largest California grant recipients is the Association of Moving Image Archivists in Hollywood, which was awarded $271,584 for a continuing education program in the preservation of audiovisual collections for tribal archives, libraries and museums.

–City News Service

