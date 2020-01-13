‘Magnetic Dancers’ of A.I.M (Abraham.In.Motion) on Jan. 30 at Balboa Theatre

Share This Article:

The repertory includes The Quiet Dance, a quintet set to Bill Evans’s sentimental rendition of the Bernstein classic Some Other Time; Show Pony, an energetic new piece performed by Princess Grace Award winner Marcella Lewis; Meditation: A Silent Prayer, a group work featuring voice-over recording by Carrie Mae Weems, MFA ‘84 and visual artwork by Titus Kaphar; Drive, a high energy, propulsive work set to thumping club beats; and a duet excerpt from Dearest Home, Kyle Abraham’s 2017 evening-length work that explores the concepts of love, longing, and loss.

Born into hip-hop culture in the late 1970s and grounded in Kyle Abraham’s artistic upbringing in classical cello, piano, and the visual arts, the goal of the A.I.M is to delve into identity in relation to a personal history. The mission of the movement is to create an evocative interdisciplinary body of work. A.I.M is a representation of dancers from various disciplines and diverse personal backgrounds. Combined together, these individualities create movement that is manipulated and molded into something fresh and unique.

The event will be at the Balboa Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30–50 and can be purchased online at boxoffice.ucsd.edu or by phone at 858.534.TIXS (8497). More information can be found at: https://artpower.ucsd.edu/ event/a-i-m-by-kyle-abraham/

