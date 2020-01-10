Environment Is Theme of 2 New Exhibitions at California Center for the Arts

Share This Article:

Two exhibitions inspired by California’s unique and changing environment open Saturday in the museum at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido.

“Endangered: Exploring California’s Changing Ecosystems” depicts both the wonder of and tragic destruction facing flora and fauna throughout California. The artwork by 21 Southern California artists brings greater awareness of the state’s environmental challenges, including climate change, habitat alteration, and pollution.

The exhibition is curated by Danielle Deery, former director of exhibits at the Oceanside Museum of Art.

The second exhibition, “Finding Heaven in Hellhole Canyon,” features work by 14 local artists depicting the landscape and wildlife of the nearby canyon in Valley Center. It’s both captivating art and a plea for preservation of California’s natural environment.

Both exhibitions will be on display through March 8.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $12, with discounts for seniors and students, and no charge for youth under 18.

