San Diego International Airport Offering Free Guided Art Tours

Free guided tours of artworks at San Diego International Airport are now being offered, airport officials announced Tuesday.

The 90-minute tours offer a look into the airport’s Arts Program, which makes public art, temporary exhibitions and live performances available to passengers, visitors and San Diego residents.

The program was established in 2006 and features art ranging from murals and mosaics to paintings, sculptures and creative but functional public- use objects like benches and tables.

“Through the airport’s Arts Program, we feature a collection of diverse visual and performing arts offerings that provide a cultural and local enriching experience,” said Kim Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “We hope the opportunity to view these different forms of art in an airport setting will intrigue the general public as much as it does our more than 65,000 daily passengers.”

Trained volunteer arts ambassadors lead the guided tours, which take visitors through a number of pre-security screening areas while giving information on the artists and processes behind the works. The tours are scheduled quarterly on the first Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the month, subject to change.

Free parking is provided and the tour start point, Terminal 2 West, is accessible by public transit. Tours are limited to 20 people and reservations are required. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit arts.san.org and select tours from the “contact” menu option.

–City News Service

