‘Bobby’ of Rancho Santa Fe Shelter Picked for Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI

A poodle-blend named Bobby from the Helen Woodward Animal Center has been chosen to appear in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI — airing opposite the Super Bowl.

“In fact, Bobby was selected as one of the potential MVPs (Most Valuable Puppies) and will be looking for San Diego’s votes on game day as he takes to the field alongside dozens of other puppies from animal shelters across the country,” said the Rancho Santa Fe shelter.

Bobby and other adorables will enter the GEICO stadium vying for the CHEWY “Lombarky” Trophy, the center said.

Last July, Bobby and four other littermates were found by a rescue partner without a mother.

“Paired with a Chihuahua mother who was nursing three newborns of her own, the blended family bonded quickly,” the shelter said. Nicknamed the ChiFloofer Bunch, they were transferred to Helen Woodward Animal Center for further care and became a social media sensation.

For the last 16 years, Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl has pitted rescue and shelter pups as #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff. In past years, 100% of the puppies and kittens taking part have been adopted.

Pre-game show starts at 11 a.m, Pacific featuring “fan favorite aww-nalysis and cuddly commentary from sports correspondents, including the one and only Rodt Weiler, James Hound, and Sheena Inu serving as pre-game show analysts.”

Some 61 animal shelters and rescue organizations representing over 25 states will provide around 100 puppies

Animal Planet audiences will also see the return of The Dog Bowl III at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, a one-hour competition for adult and senior dogs living in rescues and shelters.

