‘Happy Hour’ at the San Diego Museum of Art Friday Evening

The San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park. Photo courtesy BalboaPark.orgThe San Diego Museum of Art is offering free admission for museum members, under-age youth and students with a valid college ID after 5 p.m. Friday.

The museum, at 1450 El Prado in Balboa Park, is also offering $5 admission for adults, who can experience exhibitions in 20 galleries. Live music will be played by Panama 66 in the May S. Marcy Sculpture Court.

The event runs until 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door.

–City News Service

