Popular Holiday Food Truck Festival Returns to Balboa Park

More than a dozen different food trucks will converge daily on the Plaza de Panama for four days of gourmet food and free live music between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Balboa Park’s annual Holiday Food Truck Festival begins on Friday — a day late because of forecast rain — and continues through New Year’s Eve.

The trucks will open for business at noon each day, with the first set of live performances beginning shortly thereafter.

Performers will include Mariachi Victoria de San Diego, Finnegan Blue, Theo and the Zydeco Patrol, Creative Dancers 78, Naruwan Taiko, The Queen of Boogie Woogie, and Bayou Brothers.

The latest performance schedule and a list of the trucks coming each day is available online.

The nearby San Diego Museum of Art will be open late each night, so you can enjoy world-class art on a full stomach.

Visitors arriving by car should park in the Inspiration Point parking lot at the corner of Park Boulevard and President’s Way and ride the free tram, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you take the trolley, the Rapid 215 bus provides a direct connection between downtown San Diego and the park.

The annual festival is a program of the Balboa Park Conservancy in partnership with the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department.

